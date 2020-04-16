BNP Media Launches Process Heating & Cooling Show

BNP Media has announced the launch of the Process Heating & Cooling Show, an interactive conference and exposition where executives and engineers from various industries – including oil and gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, packaging and plastics – will learn from thought leaders and discover new technologies and trends exclusively for the process heating and cooling sectors. This new event will be held June 16-17, 2021, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com for more information.

“After thorough research and due diligence, it was determined the industry wanted a dedicated live event to bring together industrial manufacturing and engineering professionals to learn, connect, share and explore all things related to the process heating and cooling industries,” said Erik Klingerman, senior group publisher, BNP Media. “The interactive two-day conference and expo will be designed to inform and inspire industry professionals and provide a unique platform spotlighting the latest industrial processes, products and emerging technologies across all process manufacturing industries.”

Educational sessions will be led by influential speakers who will discuss topics such as:

Water treatment for microbiological control

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Root causes of system failures

Managing thermal processes to minimize energy costs

Transcritical carbon dioxide and ammonia refrigeration

Best practices and application optimization

Improving energy efficiency via conservation and process modifications

Emerging technologies for industrial thermal processing

The deadline to submit a topic proposal is July 31, 2020. Click here for more details about speaking and submitting a presentation proposal.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with our Educational Advisory Committee, which is made up of industry experts, to identify thought leaders who will present various educational sessions including keynotes, association workshops, sponsor-produced presentations and CEU-accredited sessions,” said Linda Becker, director of education, Process Heating & Cooling Show, and editor, Process Heating and Process Cooling.

The exhibit hall will offer exhibits by manufacturers of heat-processing equipment and processing equipment used to cool, chill or freeze product to a qualified audience of buyers and users.

For additional information on exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.process-heating.com/heat-cool-show/show-staff to connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team.