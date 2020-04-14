West Coast Heat Treater Orders Tempering Furnace

Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems delivered a custom-built batch tempering furnace to a commercial heat-treating company located on the West Coast. With a work-load size of 168 inches wide x 48 inches deep x and 48 inches tall and a maximum load weight of 10,000 pounds, the furnace can accommodate a number of differently sized parts within the aerospace market. The gas-fired unit passes survey at ±10°F over a temperature range of 850-1350°F (455-732°C) per AMS 2750E.

At the heat treater’s request, the electrical controls are UL approved and include the latest in Eurotherm-brand temperature controlling instrumentation. Gasbarre was selected for this project because of its ability to provide custom sizing at the desired temperature uniformity.