Portable Non-contact Infrared Thermometers

The Capella C3 Series of hand-held, battery-operated infrared thermometers feature temperature ranges from 482°F (250°C) to 5972°F (3300°C). The rugged, comprehensive model series offers green-laser or through-lens sighting; ultra-fast speed of response; and short-wave devices for precise measurement of metals, welding, molten glass, furnace refractory, kilns, semiconductors and ceramics. The thermometers include focusable optics for measuring distances up to 10 m; data storage for up to 32,000 measured values; and USB connectivity for easy data transmission to a PC.

