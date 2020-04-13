Ultrahigh-Temperature Coating

Corr-Paint CP3015-BL is a high-temperature coating system used to inhibit oxidation of carbon-steel and cast-iron exhaust headers used in automotive, truck and industrial applications up to 1500°F. It provides exceptional high-temperature corrosion resistance on steel and cast-iron substrates. The coating is formulated using an advanced, waterborne, proprietary silicate binder system filled with a blend of ceramic corrosion-inhibiting pigments. It is applied easily using conventional spray equipment. Curing for two hours at 200°F plus one hour at 500°F is recommended for best results.

