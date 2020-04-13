Heavy-Duty Box Furnace

No. 954 is an electrically heated 2000°F inert-atmosphere box furnace that can be used for heat treating titanium. The heavy-duty unit has 57 kW installed in nickel-chrome wire coils, supported by vacuum-formed ceramic fiber, to heat the load. Workspace dimensions are 30 inches wide x 48 inches deep x 30 inches high. The oven’s 7-inch-thick insulated walls comprise 5 inches of 2300°F ceramic fiber and 2 inches of 1700°F ceramic fiber. Onboard controls include a digital programming temperature controller, manual reset excess temperature controller with separate contactors and a strip chart recorder. The unit is also equipped with a roof-mounted, heat-resisting-alloy recirculating fan powered by a 1-HP motor.

