A new range of tube furnaces offer high-quality heating elements and an innovative thermal insulation design. The redesigned furnaces feature rapid heating and cooling, as well as outstanding temperature uniformity. They benefit from significantly reduced power consumption over previous models, and they can be used either horizontally or vertically. The systems, which are available in single and three-zone configurations, include slide-in work tubes and tube adapters that allow a single furnace to accommodate a variety of tube diameters. Work tubes can be exchanged effortlessly to different materials in order meet the different physical or chemical requirements of a process. Optional work tube packages offer users a turnkey system for operation under vacuum or with a modified gas atmosphere. Standard available gases are nitrogen, argon or carbon dioxide.

www.carbolite-gero.com