Ambrell Opening Third Induction Heating Applications Laboratory

InTEST Corp. announced that its thermal segment subsidiary, Ambrell Corp., is opening a new Induction Heating Applications Laboratory in the U.S. and expanding its capabilities in Europe. Ambrell’s Applications Laboratory, with facilities in Rochester, N.Y., and Hengelo, the Netherlands, will open a third location in Fremont, Calif., specifically to serve customers in the western U.S. The facility will include hands-on demonstrations and parts testing of a variety of induction heating applications. In addition to the new California location, Ambrell’s Hengelo laboratory has recently undergone a significant upgrade, including an increase in electric power capacity. The lab now allows for application testing using induction power supplies rated as high as 125 kW.

The upgrade in the Hengelo laboratory – which serves customers in western and eastern Europe, the U.K. and Ireland – also includes adding a wider range of Ambrell’s EASYHEAT (low-power induction heating) and EKOHEAT (high-power induction heating) power supplies.

Ambrell’s Induction Heating Applications Laboratory includes state-of-the-art testing equipment, a highly skilled staff and an ISO 9001:2015-certified facility for brazing, heat treating, metal bonding, melting, heat staking and other processes.