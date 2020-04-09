Steelmaker Orders Walking-Beam Reheating Furnace

Fives received an order from CELSA Group, a manufacturer of steel long products based in Spain, for a walking-beam furnace. The furnace, which has a capacity of 120 tons per hour, will reheat billets of different sections and lengths to serve a new rolling mill that specializes in the production of steel billets from the recovery of scrap. The furnace includes complete digital on/off control and heat-curve control for optimum combustion. It will be installed in the CELSA France plant located in the municipalities of Boucau and Tarnos, New Aquitaine region. Commissioning is scheduled in the fall.

A second order covers revamping of a Stein Digit@l Furnace at CELSA Barcelona. The existing walking-beam furnace, which has a capacity of 250 tons per hour, is designed to reheat beam blanks for a medium section mill located in Castellbisbal. The project aims to extend a product range by processing larger and heavier beam blanks from the original weight of 7.5 metric tons to 10.5 metric tons. It includes replacement of mechanical equipment and modifications of electrical equipment. The work will start in summer 2020 during a scheduled maintenance shutdown.