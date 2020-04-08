Recall Due to Improper Heat Treatment

General Motors recalled 2,000 model year 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks with hood-latch striker problems. The company said the striker wires may break because they weren't properly heat treated, allowing the hoods to open while driving.

The hood striker wires can become brittle due to improper heat treatment, and the only possible warning a driver might have is the sound of striker wires rattling when they partially fracture. GM discovered the problem in October 2019, when engineers found a fractured hood-latch striker wire on a company-owned 2020 GMC Sierra 2500. Engineers found another fractured striker wire on another truck the following month, causing the automaker to open an internal investigation.

Hardness testing was conducted on the first striker wire, and engineers confirmed the wire's metal hardness was far higher than specifications. The recall is expected to begin April 26. GM dealers will replace the hood assemblies.

