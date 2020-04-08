Race Car Includes 143 Metal AM Parts

The Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen race car features 143 metal 3D-printed parts, saving at least 2% of the vehicle’s weight. The parts include chassis inserts, cooling-circuit piping, safety structures, electronic component installations and bodywork components.

Of the 143 parts, 66 are made from AlSI10Mg, 58 are made from titanium and 19 are made from a high-performance aluminum alloy. All parts were produced by Sauber Engineering on Additive Industries’ MetalFAB1 systems.

Here's the story.