DOE Awards $187 Million for Advanced Manufacturing

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $187 million in funding, for 55 projects in 25 states to support innovative advanced manufacturing research and development. These projects address high-impact manufacturing technology, materials and process challenges.

The funding includes $28.7 million for eight projects to conduct research on industrial process heating and drying technologies to increase energy efficiency and product quality. These projects are related to process heating, which accounts for 70% of all manufacturing process energy use.

