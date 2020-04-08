magEzine news

United Technologies, Raytheon Merge

April 8, 2020
Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corp. successfully merged to create Raytheon Technologies Corp. The combined company expects to introduce breakthrough technologies at an accelerated pace across high-value areas such as hypersonics, directed energy, avionics and cybersecurity.

Waltham, Mass.-based Raytheon Technologies has four market-leading segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, based in Charlotte, N.C.; Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, Conn.; Raytheon Intelligence & Space, based in Arlington, Va.; and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, based in Tucson, Ariz.

