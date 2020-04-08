magEzine news
United Technologies, Raytheon Merge
April 8, 2020
No Comments
Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corp. successfully merged to create Raytheon Technologies Corp. The combined company expects to introduce breakthrough technologies at an accelerated pace across high-value areas such as hypersonics, directed energy, avionics and cybersecurity.
Waltham, Mass.-based Raytheon Technologies has four market-leading segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, based in Charlotte, N.C.; Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, Conn.; Raytheon Intelligence & Space, based in Arlington, Va.; and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, based in Tucson, Ariz.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.