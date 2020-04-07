Ford Postpones North American Production Restart

Ford is delaying the restart of production at its North America plants to help protect its workers. The company aimed to restart production April 6 at Hermosillo Assembly Plant and April 14 at several key U.S. plants but has now further postponed those dates. The Rawsonville Components Plant will restart the week of April 20 to produce the Model A-E ventilator, in collaboration with GE Healthcare, supported by paid volunteer UAW workers. The Model A-E ventilator is a basic, cost-efficient design that addresses the needs of most COVID-19 patients. Production will quickly scale up to produce 50,000 ventilators by July 4. Approximately 500 paid volunteer UAW workers will be building these ventilators. At this time, ventilator production will be the only work being done at the Rawsonville plant.