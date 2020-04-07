COVID-19: Small Business Guidance and Information
April 7, 2020
The nation's small businesses are facing an unprecedented economic disruption due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On Friday, March 27, 2020, the president signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses.
For more information – from SBA loan and debt-relief options to guidance for businesses and employees – click here.
