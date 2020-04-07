Bodycote Completes Acquisition of Ellison Surface Technologies

Bodycote completed the acquisition of Mason, Ohio-based Ellison Surface Technologies to create one of the largest providers of thermal-spray and engineered-coating surface technology services in the world. Ellison’s business is an excellent strategic fit with Bodycote’s existing Surface Technology business. The expanded Surface Technology business can offer additional technologies and added resources to consolidate its leadership in surface-coating solutions and specialist processes, including thermal-spray coating, liquid coating, thermal processing and diffusion coating.

According to Bodycote, this acquisition enhances its exposure to the civil aerospace market. Ellison employs approximately 400 people across six sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Bodycote operates more than 185 locations in 23 countries.