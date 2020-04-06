Directories Still a Valuable Asset

Even though times – and with it technology – are constantly evolving, Industrial Heating’s directories (for the most part) remain the same. They may look different in the magazine, but their purpose never changes: to provide you with a valuable resource that can be used for the entire year.

Every March we offer our Commercial Heat Treaters Directory. This two-parter includes an alphabetical list of commercial heat treaters and an extensive capabilities listing. If you’re looking for a company that does induction brazing, for example, simply find the capability and then cross-reference the businesses that offer induction brazing to the company directory to find contact information.

This directory works the same online at www.industrialheating.com/commercialheattreat. You can look up a company by letter of the alphabet, and/or you can search by keyword and/or location (state).

In April (the issue you’re currently reading) we offer our Aftermarket Directory. This is another two-parter, with a Company Directory and a Capabilities Directory. This works very similar to March. Browse through the Capabilities listings to find the companies that provide the aftermarket assistance you need to get your equipment up and running properly. Then cross-reference them to the Company Directory to find their contact information.

This directory is fully searchable online at www.industrialheating.com/aftermarket. Identical to our Commercial Heat Treaters Directory, you can search for companies by letter of the alphabet, keyword or location (state).

July is our annual Buyers Guide and our biggest issue of the year. In 2019, we had 11,564 product listings in 601 categories. The Manufacturers Directory provides an alphabetical listing of a wide range of companies in the thermal-processing industry, complete with contact information. The Product Directory is where you will find the products and services you need and the companies that provide them. It is broken down into four main subsections for your convenience: Furnaces, Ovens & Kilns; Components, Supplies & Materials; Refractories & Insulation; and Controls, Instrumentation & Test Equipment.

This is basically all of our annual directories rolled into one. It is available in its entirety online at www.industrialheating.com/buyersguide, and (yet again) it is set up exactly like our other directories. You can search for a specific company by letter of the alphabet, keyword or by state. You can also search by product/service and get a complete list of companies that offer them.

Our fourth and final directory of the year appears in our November issue. The Materials Characterization & Testing Buyers Guide, which has appeared in our pages for 18 years, includes a list of products followed by the companies that offer them. Available online at www.industrialheating.com/materialstesting, it is set up just like our other directories for you convenience.

Industrial Heating strives to provide you with solid technical content every issue and timely and important news on a much more regular basis. Our directories offer something a little different – a valuable source of usable information that can be used at any time throughout the year to help your business succeed. Visit www.industrialheating.com/directories to see for yourself.