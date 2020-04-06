Construction Equipment Manufacturer Orders Heat-Treat Furnaces

Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. was contracted to engineer and commission two large-capacity heat-treatment furnaces for a global producer of highly engineered metal earth-moving, construction and mining equipment. As part of this turnkey contract, Can-Eng designed and commissioned individual tempering and stress-relieving furnaces. Both systems were assembled and tested at Can-Eng’s Niagara Falls facility prior to shipment and commissioning. They are part of a major expansion by the company to satisfy increased demand for large steel castings and weldments used as part of their equipment designs.

Both furnaces are equipped with high-efficiency, natural-gas-fired heating and recirculation systems that have demonstrated to exceed the requirements of AMS 2750 temperature uniformity. Can-Eng was able to seamlessly integrate the systems’ Level 1 controls with the company’s existing plant supervisory and production control systems (Levels 2 and 3). Both systems integrated the company’s preferred PLC hardware, which was upgraded to include a more flexible, safety-rated PLC over conventional hardwired safety circuits.