Turkish Steelmaker Orders Bell Annealing Furnaces

Danieli received the final acceptance from Turkish steelmaker Atakas for six bell annealing furnaces. The supply consisted of the addition of six new bases (three furnace bells and three cooling bells) to the existing BAF eight-base line installed and started-up by Danieli in 2018. The upgraded facility is now capable of processing prime-quality annealed sheet products of cold-rolled carbon steel for the automotive market. The maximum diameter of coils is 2,000 mm (78.7 inches), with strip thickness ranging from 0.3 up to 2.0 mm.

Up to five coils (100 tons) are charged on the treatment base, which is enclosed by a stainless steel inner cover that maintains a sealed working atmosphere. A heating bell is positioned on the base to start the heating and soaking phase of the cycle, which reaches a metallurgical transformation temperature up to 1382°F (750°C).