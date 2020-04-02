Effect of Heat Treatment Condition on Microstructural and Mechanical Anisotropies of Selective Laser Melted Maraging 18Ni-300 Steel
April 2, 2020
No Comments
18Ni-300 maraging steel produced by the selective laser melting (SLM) process has a unique microstructure that is different from that of the same alloy processed by conventional methods. In this paper, maraging steels were fabricated by the SLM process and their microstructures and mechanical properties were investigated in terms of post-heat-treatment conditions.
To download this whitepaper click here.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.