Research Shows Majority of Manufacturing Business Still on Schedule

According to research conducted by Clear Seas Research (a BNP Media Company), 67% of active business and 63% of planned business throughout the manufacturing industry is still on schedule during the coronavirus pandemic. The report also found that only 7% of active business and 6% of planned business has been cancelled at this point in time. In addition, 26% of active business and 31% of planned business has been delayed.

Clear Seas Research is positioned to engage with industry professionals in niche market sectors, which are all impacted in different ways by this pandemic. The industry access available to Clear Seas Research through myCLEARopinionPanel and BNP Media subscriber databases provides extensive reach to business thought leaders, decision makers, decision influencers, skilled trade professionals and general employees of companies of all sizes.

This research, “Industry Perspective on the Challenges of Today,” addresses:

Industry concern related to the pandemic and the impact on business and the economy

The impact of the pandemic on industries targeted for this research

Measures being taken to keep employees, customers and others health/safe

How industry professionals are managing current business activities and planning for the future

The full report can be downloaded here.