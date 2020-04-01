Arconic Corporation Launches as Stand-alone Company

Arconic Corp. launched as a provider of advanced aluminum sheet, plate, extruded and architectural products that primarily advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and commercial building markets. The separation of Arconic Inc. into two stand-alone companies – Arconic Corp. and Howmet Aerospace Inc. (the new name for Arconic Inc.) – took effect April 1, 2020, through a pro rata distribution by Arconic Inc. of 100% of the outstanding shares of the newly formed Arconic Corp.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Arconic Corp. will be led by Chief Executive Officer Tim Myers, who was previously the executive vice president and group president of the business segments that now comprise the new stand-alone company.