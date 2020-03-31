Multiple Manufacturers Order Vacuum Furnaces

SECO/VACUUM Technologies (SVT), a SECO/WARWICK Group company, sold four Vector vacuum furnaces in the first two months of 2020. Two high-pressure gas-quench (HPGQ) furnaces of different sizes were purchased by a Midwest tool-and-die manufacturer. The other two furnaces were purchased by a cutting-tool manufacturer, who will use it for tempering, and an aerospace components manufacturer.

Vector is a single-chamber HPGQ furnace that can accommodate a wide range of thermal processes, including hardening, tempering, annealing, solution heat treating, brazing and sintering. It is characterized by high speed cycles, low consumption of energy and low process gas emissions. It is available with curved graphite elements or an all-metal hot zone.