AFC-Holcroft Moves European Operations

AFC-Holcroft will move its European satellite office, which is currently located in Delémont, Switzerland, to Swiebodzin, Poland. The move was necessitated by the pending retirement of Marc Ruetsch, the current director of European operations, who announced he is stepping down in mid-2020. The new director of European operations, Marek Kedzierzynski, will be based out of Poland, and all activity related to AFC-Holcroft’s business in Europe will continue seamlessly from this new location.

The new address in Poland is in full operation, with existing business actively being moved from Switzerland. The complete changeover to the new location in Poland is expected to be finalized by May 1, 2020.

AFC-Holcroft of Wixom, Mich., founded in 1916, manufactures industrial furnace systems used in the heat treatment of ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company has been part of the Aichelin Group since 2016.