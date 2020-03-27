MPIF Cancels Cancels Conferences

The Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) announced the cancellation of the co-located conferences WorldPM 2020 (the World Congress on Powder Metallurgy and Particulate Materials), AMPM 2020 (Additive Manufacturing with Powder Metallurgy) and Tungsten 2020 (the International Conference on Tungsten, Refractory and Hardmaterials), which were scheduled to take place June 27-July 1 in Montreal, Quebec.

“After thoughtful deliberation, MPIF leadership has made the difficult decision to cancel. The conferences will not be rescheduled,” said James P. Adams, MPIF executive director/CEO. “Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring a pandemic, and ever-increasing numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases all provided a clear need to take this action. The health, safety and well-being of the global powder-metallurgy community is our highest priority.”