magEzine news

AM Improves McLaren Supercar

032620-am-car

Source: Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing

March 24, 2020
Order Reprints
No Comments

With a goal of boosting the performance of a McLaren 2014 MP4-12C supercar, a team of engineers redesigned components. Finding the component manufacture to be a challenge, metal additive manufacturing (AM) was used to build the parts. An important result was that not only could the exterior shape be achieved with 3D printing, but the interior shape could also be optimized and completely different than the exterior. “Complexities are absolutely free.”

Here's the full story.

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.