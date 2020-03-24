Aluminum Reduces THC Effectiveness

Last year, it seemed as though cannabis-infused drinks were in the offing. Almost everyone (Molson Coors, Anheuser-Busch, etc.) seemed to be getting into the act. Unfortunately, aluminum containers react with the THC to reduce its effectiveness.

Apparently, it’s not the aluminum as much as the coatings (e.g., epoxy, vinyl, acrylic, polyester and oleoresin) used inside aluminum cans. If a solution cannot be found, these beverages might need to use glass bottles.

