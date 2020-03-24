magEzine news

Printing Titanium Implants

032620-arcam

Source: GE Additive

March 24, 2020
Order Reprints
No Comments

Amplify Additive, a Maine metal additive manufacturing start-up, is producing a range of titanium implants using GE Additive Arcam’s Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology. Arcam’s EBM Q10plus operates under vacuum at elevated temperatures to provide exceptional material properties.

Here's the story.

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.