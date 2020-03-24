Eldec Remaining Open

Eldec of Auburn Hills, Mich., supports the energy, power-generation, transportation, logistics and critical manufacturing industries, among others, with its electro-technical machinery, services and equipment. All of these are a part of the critical infrastructure, as described by the Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in his guidance on the COVID-19 response. As such, Eldec intends to remain available on a limited basis during this stay-at-home period in compliance with the Michigan governor’s executive order and CISA guidelines to support our critical infrastructure clients with needed parts, service, support and equipment.