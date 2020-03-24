BMW Recycles
BMW’s largest press shop is the first in which all aluminum-sheet waste is separated and recycled. The challenge is the separation, which collects scrap from 12 different production presses, maintaining the integrity of the different aluminum alloys. BMW is working with Novelis, which will use the scrap to produce new aluminum sheet. Creating aluminum sheet from recycled material generates 95% less emissions than from raw material.
