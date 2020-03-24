Battery Technology a Challenge for Electric Flight
Including our last Ezine, we have occasionally discussed electric-powered and even autonomous flight. One of the challenges this poses is the battery technology. We previously mentioned Uber Air, which is hoping to set up an affordable taxi network. The process of even qualifying parts for flight applications is involved and challenging. This article discusses these challenges and the current status of electric-powered flight.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.