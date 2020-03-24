Check Out This Manned Drone

magEzine news

Source: Daily Mail

March 24, 2020
In a bit of a twist for a personal flight vehicle, the “Big Drone” is being described as a Formula 1 car in the sky because it is designed around the monocoque of an F1 car. Check out the video showing the remotely piloted manned vehicle performing in-flight acrobatics.

