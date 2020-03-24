Tool Manufacturer Orders Vacuum Furnaces

SECO/WARWICK received an order from a machine-tool manufacturer for two vacuum heat-treatment furnaces. The manufacturer purchased a multi-chamber vacuum furnace with oil quench and a high-pressure gas-quench vacuum furnace for its recently created captive heat-treat department. All of the necessary auxiliary equipment, such as chilling water storage and pumping, were included in the package. As part of the sale, SECO/WARWICK will create and deliver process recipes for the company to make the transition to in-house heat treatment as efficient as possible.

The CaseMaster Evolution (CMe), is a multi-chamber carburizing furnace with integral gas or oil quench. The Vector single-chamber, high-pressure gas-quench vacuum furnace is capable of quench pressures up to 15 bar and can perform a variety of heat-treat processes.