Cleveland-Cliffs Temporarily Shuts Down Construction of its HBI Project

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced, following guidelines from the office of the Governor of Ohio regarding COVID-19 virus concerns, it is temporarily shutting down construction activities at its hot-briquetted iron (HBI) project site in Toledo, Ohio. Effective March 20, all construction activity at the site will cease by the end of the business day. Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will restart construction of the HBI plant as soon as feasible. All other Cleveland-Cliffs iron ore mining and steelmaking facilities will remain in operation.