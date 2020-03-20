News

Ceramics Expo Rescheduled

March 20, 2020
Having closely monitored recent developments around the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and listened to feedback from across the industry, Ceramics Expo 2020 has been rescheduled. The show will now take place September 22-23 at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

