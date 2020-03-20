Ceramics Expo Rescheduled

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Having closely monitored recent developments around the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and listened to feedback from across the industry, Ceramics Expo 2020 has been rescheduled. The show will now take place September 22-23 at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
The March 2020 issue of Industrial Heating includes an editorial piece on "ExpaniteHard-Ti Questions and Answers". Other features include "An Overview of Nitriding - Technology and Tribological Benefits", "Producing Quality Metal Parts with Additive Manufacturing", and much more