ArcelorMittal to Reduce European Production

ArcelorMittal is following government and World Health Organization advice and guidelines at all of its global operations in order to protect employees and prevent the spread of infection. Given the extent of the outbreak, the health and safety implications, and particularly the impact it is having on several European countries in which ArcelorMittal operates, the company is taking steps to reduce production from its European operations to ensure the well-being of employees is maintained and that production is aligned with demand.

ArcelorMittal will continue to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus in each of its operating markets and make decisions accordingly to ensure the well-being of employees and its ability to meet customer demand.