AISTech 2020 Postponed

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) continue to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at national and global levels. AIST is actively monitoring this concern and will continue to follow CDC/WHO guidance, provide updates and adjust strategy if recommended. As such, AIST’s top priority is focused on the health and safety of all participants at AIST events. With that in mind, AISTech 2020, which was scheduled for May 4-7 in Cleveland, has been postponed. The new date has not been determined, but it will be released in the coming days.