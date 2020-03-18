Part Suppliers Order Batch Steam-Treating Equipment

Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems received three separate orders for batch steam-treating equipment. The batch steam treaters produce an oxide layer that promotes corrosion- and wear-resistance properties and provides an attractive surface finish. The three unique orders range in size from 18 to 30 inches in diameter and 12 to 48 inches deep. The gross load weight capacity ranges from 300 to 1,800 pounds. The electrically heated equipment has a maximum operating temperature rating of 1400°F.

Steam-treating processes are used in many different industries. As such, these orders will be shipped to companies that provide products to the medical, additive-manufacturing, automotive and consumer-products industries.