JSW Steel Upgrades Reheating Furnaces

Fives received an order from JSW Steel, India’s leading steel producer, for an upgrade project of its reheating furnaces at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, which currently produces 12 million tons per year. Fives will modernize two reheating furnaces to increase their efficiency and capacity from 250 tons per hour to 295 tons per hour to meet the new requirements of the hot-strip mill N1. Both walking-beam furnaces were previously supplied by Fives. The project for both furnaces is scheduled to be completed by 2021.

The modernization aims to optimize the overall furnace heat distribution by integrating a new combustion zone. It will ensure homogeneous heating of slabs throughout the furnaces and increase their capacities. The furnace roof level will have to be raised and the furnace casing will be modified. For each furnace, Fives will replace some existing burners with AdvanTek BLF (long-flame burners), which will improve crosswise and lengthwise temperature profiles of the products and reduce NOx emissions and energy consumption.