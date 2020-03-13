Hybrid Additive-Manufacturing System

Lasertec 125 is a laser deposition welding machine with machining capabilities that meets the requirements of maintenance, repair and production applications for large-scale parts. It combines additive capabilities with 5-axis machining for the production of metal components. The system is capable of handling parts as large as 1,250 x 745 mm (49 x 29 inches) with a weight up to 2,000 kg (4,400 pounds). By combining laser deposition welding and 5-axis simultaneous milling, Lasertec 125 can reduce processing times by up to 80%. Savings are achieved by eliminating the need for post-processing steps, such as heat treatment, because the system can deposit material with a hardness of up to 63 HRC.

