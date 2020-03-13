Vacuum Calculation Tools

Two new online tools have been developed to assist customer’s pump choice and layout of complete vacuum systems: The Pump Finder and calculation tool LEYCALC. The Pump Finder is designed to navigate vacuum users step-by-step to find the ideal pump for their application. Throughout the selection tool, pumps can be refined by entering values for chamber size, target pressure and pipe dimensions. LEYCALC can be used for detailed engineering of vacuum systems. The tool allows customers to calculate their vacuum systems fully independently and for complex scenarios. Once the user has defined the pump’s chamber and the target pressure, LEYCALC performs the calculation of a pump-down curve. The result is immediately displayed in a diagram.

www.atlascopco.com/vacuum