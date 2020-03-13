Featured Product/EventProcess Control & Instrumentation
Thermal IQ Optimize provides users with real-time analytics and fault modeling with early event detection at plant, equipment and process level to keep thermal-processing equipment running safely, efficiently and effectively. The remote monitoring solution extracts data from combustion equipment and thermal processes across the enterprise to provide a clear, high-level view of thermal-process performance through visual analytics. The asset performance management platform then allows users to drill down into the data of individual assets for an in-depth analysis, enabling them to quickly and easily identify anomalies in equipment function or processes and determine their impact on enterprise efficiency.

