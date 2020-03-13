I/O for IIOT

Groov RIO, a family of intelligent, distributed input/output (I/O) for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and automation applications, can quickly connect traditional wired switches and sensors directly to Ethernet networks, software applications and cloud platforms without intermediary control or communication hardware. The majority of I/O switches, sensors and transmitters use wired connections. Traditional remote I/O requires an industrial controller or gateway in order to propagate these signals to other systems, which limits their availability to enterprise consumers. By contrast, a groov RIO unit can be installed and operated independently, using its embedded software tools and protocols to share data instantly across the organization. The GRV-R7-MM1001-10 is a 10-channel, multi-signal, multifunction I/O unit for signals including thermocouples (TCs) and integrated circuit temperature devices (ICTDs).

