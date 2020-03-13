Mobile Induction Heating System

The new-generation Minac – a mobile all-in-one induction system for the heating of practically any electrically conductive material – is prepared for developments within advanced analytics and predictive maintenance, condition monitoring and alarming, automation and real-time data, machine learning, remote service, and augmented reality. Easy-to-install software upgrades ensure that the induction equipment will always have the latest technology. The system has access to all system functions, which facilitates a quick setup and gives the operator full control of the induction parameters for the heating processes. Minac can be fitted with various coils and coil fixtures, single or twin power outputs, flexible cables, and closed or separate cooling systems. It is suited for brazing, hardening and curing.

