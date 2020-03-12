U.K. Car Industry in Trouble

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
According to this editorial in The Guardian, Britain’s economy is on course to grow by less than 1% in 2019. The writer says that one of the biggest losers from the Brexit debacle is the struggling automotive sector. In fact, he believes that the entire U.K. automotive industry could be wiped out by the end of the 2020s.
The March 2020 issue of Industrial Heating includes an editorial piece on "ExpaniteHard-Ti Questions and Answers". Other features include "An Overview of Nitriding - Technology and Tribological Benefits", "Producing Quality Metal Parts with Additive Manufacturing", and much more