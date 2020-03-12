magEzine news

U.K. Car Industry in Trouble

March 12, 2020
According to this editorial in The Guardian, Britain’s economy is on course to grow by less than 1% in 2019. The writer says that one of the biggest losers from the Brexit debacle is the struggling automotive sector. In fact, he believes that the entire U.K. automotive industry could be wiped out by the end of the 2020s.

