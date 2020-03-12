Partnership to Develop Wing Flaps with AM Components
Stelia Aerospace and Bombardier entered into a research project that will produce a high-lift trailing edge flap in thermoplastic composite with metal additively manufactured hinges. A Quebec-based company will produce and design the 3D-printed metal hinges, while the Canadian National Research Center will lend its resources on thermoplastic composite materials.
The goal of the project is to reduce the cycle time necessary to produce a metallic wing frame for business jets.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.