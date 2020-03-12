Engine Development Program for Electric Aircraft

Wright Electric started its electric propulsion development program for its flagship 186-seat electric aircraft, Wright 1. The company, in an effort to achieve commercial flight capability, is engineering electrical systems at the megawatt scale by building a 1.5-MW electric motor and inverter at 3 kilovolts.

Wright intends to conduct ground tests of its motor in 2021 and flight tests in 2023. The company expects entry into service of Wright 1 in 2030.

