Sub Inactivated After 35 Years of Service

The crew of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Pittsburgh held an inactivation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., to celebrate the boat's 35 years of service. The occasion marked the crew's final public event before the submarine is officially decommissioned in the controlled industrial area at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Wash.

Inactivation is the process in which a submarine will be de-fueled and the hull retained in safe storage until decommissioning, when the boat is then taken out of active service and the crew is reassigned to another ship or command. The ceremony concluded with the lowering of the national ensign, a symbolic securing of the watch and remarks from the 14th and current USS Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Jason Deichler, who is a native of Pittsburgh.

