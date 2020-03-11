European Aluminum Producer Orders Melting Furnace

Eurometal S.A. placed an order with Hertwich Engineering for the supply of a multi-chamber melting furnace for the expansion of its aluminum casthouse in Klomnice, Poland. The plant, which has a capacity of 30,000 tons per year, is scheduled to start operation in spring 2021. Hertwich Engineering, based in Austria, is a company of SMS group. The furnace, which is designed for a capacity of 100 tons per day, will be integrated into the existing production chain. It will mainly process clean and painted extrusion and sheet scrap as well as smaller amounts of briquetted sawing and machining chips. The scrap will be preheated for around 30 minutes to a temperature of approximately 932°F (500°C) by an intense hot-gas flow.

Eurometal S.A., founded in 1990 as Eko-Świat, supplies high-precision rolled aluminum products (coils, strips, sheets), extrusion profiles, tubes, machined components and foundry alloys for the automotive industry. The company operates three locations in Poland.