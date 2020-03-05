AHT Adds Gas Nitriding to Nadcap Accreditation

Advanced Heat Treat Corp. (AHT) added gas nitriding to its Nadcap accreditation. The Waterloo, Iowa-based heat-treat service provider has held Nadcap accreditation for ion nitriding since 2013.

Having demonstrated its ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications, the Nadcap Task Group determined that AHT has earned special recognition. This means that, instead of having its next Nadcap audit in 12 months, AHT has been granted an accreditation that lasts until April 30, 2022.