Rolled Alloys Purchases Coil Leveling Line

Rolled Alloys expanded its processing capabilities with the addition of an Andritz Herr-Voss Stamco coil leveling line. The machine will allow the company to process material from 020 to .125 inch. The line can receive coils up to 20,000 pounds with widths from 24 to 48 inches wide. It is also capable of adding PVC protection to the top and bottom of sheets for stringent surface requirements.

Rolled Alloys, a supplier of stainless steels and nickel and titanium alloys, recently expanded its Temperance, Mich., facility. It now has greater capacity and new processing capabilities. For example, Rolled Alloys has the ability to cut sheets up to 180 inches long.